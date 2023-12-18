Duke running back Jordan Waters transferring to NC State
NC State is fully aware of what Duke senior running back Jordan Waters is capable of doing.
Waters will be going 30 minutes down the road to NC State for his final year of college. He verbally committed on his birthday Monday.
Waters rushed 13 times for 123 yards and a 83-yard touchdown in Duke’s 24-3 win over NC State on Oct. 14. That was the third time he had rushed for over 100 yards last year — at North Carolin and vs. Lafayette the other two.
Waters finished the season with 142 carries for 753 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus seven catches for 130 yards, while rotating with fellow back Jaquez Moore. Waters proved to be a quality back between the tackles, to go with enough speed to go outside for the Blue Devils.
The 6-0, 219-pound Waters has rushed 322 times for 1,624 yards and 23 touchdowns in his Duke career, plus 30 catches for 305 yards and a touchdown.
Waters was projected at wide receiver by Rivals.com in the class of 2019. The Fairmont (N.C.) High standout was a three-star prospect and the No. 46 overall player in the state of North Carolina. He had offers from Duke, Wake Forest and East Carolina.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE