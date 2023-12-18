NC State is fully aware of what Duke senior running back Jordan Waters is capable of doing.

Waters will be going 30 minutes down the road to NC State for his final year of college. He verbally committed on his birthday Monday.

Waters rushed 13 times for 123 yards and a 83-yard touchdown in Duke’s 24-3 win over NC State on Oct. 14. That was the third time he had rushed for over 100 yards last year — at North Carolin and vs. Lafayette the other two.