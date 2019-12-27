News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-27 12:58:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four-star junior Dontrez Styles puts on show at John Wall Invite

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Kinston (N.C.) High junior forward Dontrez Styles picked the right moment to have a monster performance.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder, who Rivals.com ranks No. 78 overall in the class of 2021, busted out for 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-53 loss against Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep on Thursday.

Styles did everything he could to keep Kinston within striking distance down the stretch, even through Moravian Prep might have at least nine Division I prospects on the roster.

NC State has made Kinston (N.C.) High junior forward Dontrez Styles a main priority in the class of 2021.
NC State has made Kinston (N.C.) High junior forward Dontrez Styles a main priority in the class of 2021. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}