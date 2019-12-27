Kinston (N.C.) High junior forward Dontrez Styles picked the right moment to have a monster performance.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder, who Rivals.com ranks No. 78 overall in the class of 2021, busted out for 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 58-53 loss against Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep on Thursday.

Styles did everything he could to keep Kinston within striking distance down the stretch, even through Moravian Prep might have at least nine Division I prospects on the roster.