Dontrae Walls Jr. has memorable experience to earn NC State offer

The Newport News, Va., native had been discovered by NC State while in the eighth grade. He was convinced to attend the Wolfpack camp June 4, and went home with his first college scholarship offer. It proved to be quite a memorable experience. Virginia Tech offered the future Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith High standout two days later. Walls will be learning from Rivals.com four-star junior cornerback Asaad Brown .

“It was great and fun,” Walls said. “I loved the [NCSU] players being with me. NC State is the first college I’ve ever been to. I’m really at a loss of words and so happy.”

The 6-foot-1, 144-pound Walls thinks NC State safety Cyrus Fagan was the one who yelled: “He’s an eighth grader!” right before he did some one-on-ones. It made for a fun camp highlight, but also put a spotlight on Walls, who delivered during the reps.

“Everyone was hyping me up,” said Walls, 14. “The main person was the [safety] from FSU, Cyrus Fagan. He didn’t know I was an eighth grader because I was big. Then I told him I wanted to play with the older guys and I got moved. I just starting making a lot of noise.”

Walls said the key is to remain hungry and humble during this lengthy recruiting process that looms ahead. NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell will be the point man on the Walls, who attended the Wolfpack’s spring game April 9.

“I used to be play for a team called the Colts and they talk to a lot of college coaches,” said Walls on how NC State maybe learned about him. “I went to the spring game and saw the locker room and met some of the players, and some of the coaches.”

Walls grew up a South Carolina fan, but he has family all throughout the state of North Carolina.

“All of my family is in North Carolina and South Carolina,” Walls said. “It’s my cousins, grandma, aunts and uncles, pretty much my whole family on my mom’s side lives in North Carolina.

“My whole family on my dad’s side is by the South Carolina/Georgia border. It’s my grandma, great grandma, and also my great, great grandma, who is still living at 94. All of my aunts and great aunts.”