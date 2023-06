June has been a big month for sophomore wide receiver Brody Keefe.

Keefe has made the move from Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge to Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park this past week. He also picked up scholarship offers from Georgia, Wake Forest, Arkansas, and on Friday, NC State offered.

Keefe camped at NC State on Friday and checked in at 6-2 1/8, 181 pounds and ran a 4.75 40-yard dash. He also had a 29.7-inch vertical jump. Earning an offer from NC State was especially sweet due to his relationship with former NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie, who played at Marvin Ridge High.