Rolesville (N.C.) High senior running back Isiah Jones made his moment at NC State’s count Saturday.

Jones has been to NC State recruiting events in the past and is cousins with Wolfpack assistant strength and conditioning coach Marcus Jones. NCSU has recruited two of his former Rolesville teammates in wide receiver Noah Rogers (Ohio State signee) and athlete Tamarcus Cooley (Maryland). However, to hear the NC State coaches offer him a scholarship Friday was exciting.