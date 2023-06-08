Irmo (S.C.) High junior quarterback Aaron “A.J.” Brand Jr. has a familiar name in North Carolina prep circles. Brand was slinging the ball at NC State’s Dave Doeren Camp on Thursday, starting his journey to hopefully become a prime recruiting target. South Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Charlotte, Citadel and South Carolina State have offered the 6-2, 203-pounder with a 30.7-inch vertical jump. Brand had more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns last year for Irmo High. He also had 15 points and six rebounds in the SCHSL Class AAAA state title game, helping Irmo go 26-5 on the season with a 58-45 win over Lancaster (S.C.) High.

Irmo (S.C.) High junior quarterback Aaron "AJ" Brand Jr. camped at NC State on Thursday. (Rivals.com)

“I got to do a lot last year and started the whole season,” said Brand, 16. “I missed two games to injury. We made the playoffs and lost in the second round.” Brand is the son of Irmo coach Aaron Brand Sr., who went 55-17 at Charlotte (N.C.) Vance High, which is now called Chambers High. He helped Vance reach the 2018 NCHSAA 4AA state title game, falling 9-7 to Wake Forest High. He was also the offensive coordinator at Charlotte Mallard Creek, when they had NC State standout Jaylen Samuels. “This is just so exciting and it’s something I’ve watched my whole life,” Brand said. “It is kind of a dream come true. I want to work on what I can improve on, coaching points and teaching points.” The younger Brand remembers looking up to future Division I players such as safety Myles Dorn (North Carolina), Kingsley Ifedi (East Carolina/North Carolina A&T) and Jeremiah Hall (Oklahoma). “Kingsley is definitely someone I looked up to,” Brand said. “I loved how humble he was. I always wanted to be a quarterback.” Brand said he plans on attending the South Carolina 7-on-7 event, and camps at West Virginia, Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech in June. He attended Wake Forest’s camp Wednesday.

Cameron Stevenson Finding Niche On Football Field

Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood defensive lineman Cameron Stevenson is using camp season to jump-start his own future. Cameron Stevenson was able to camp at North Carolina on Wednesday and then NC State on Thursday. He checked in at 6-3 7/8 and 291 pounds and ran a 5.36-second 40-yard dash and had 21.9 inches on the vertical jump. Stevenson will be spending a post-graduate year at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Collegiate and move into the class of 2024.

Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood defensive lineman Cameron Stevenson will be spending a post-graduate year at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Collegiate. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

His younger brother is mulling some of the same moves — Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson. NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas and others are giving chase to the 6-8 Jarin Stevenson, who is ranked No. 24 overall in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2024. He’ll be playing at NC State’s basketball team camp next week for the second straight year. Cameron Stevenson understands his path is different from Jarin’s in some ways, but that is all part of the journey. “It’s sometimes hard because of how connected my brother is at the moment,” said Stevenson, 19. “The way I’m trying to do that is try and improve my game and through my trainer [former UNC player Andre Purvis]. I am trying my best to not use my brother’s connections and influence to get where I want to go. I can say I made myself.” Sports is important in the Stevenson family, as are academics. Jarod Stevenson, his father, played basketball at Richmond and professionally overseas and is the Seaforth head basketball coach. Cameron’s uncle, Greg Stevenson, played basketball at Penn State and Richmond, and then professionally overseas. Cameron and Jarin’s mother, Nicole Walker Stevenson, played basketball at UNC. Cameron’s younger sister hopes to play volleyball one day, but is also starting to play basketball. Jarod and Nicole both attended Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High together. Cameron Stevenson spent most of his childhood living in South Korea. “It was interesting to say the least,” Stevenson said. “I was in Korea for eight years, from elementary school until the beginning of middle school. Football in Korea is not a thing.” Stevenson was “shocked” at watching college football and the NFL on TV when he permanently moved to the U.S. “What got me into football was my football coach at Northwood High,” Stevenson said. “He saw my size even though I played basketball, and that I was athletic. I was probably 6-3 and 275 pounds, and he got me out for football, and I’ve loved it ever since. I’m still a little green. “I’ve made a big jump over the last year.”

Playing Football Family Affair For Tate Brothers

Aaryn Tate, left, and Jadyn Tate of McLeansville (N.C.) Northeast Guilford High will be fighting for football scholarship offers this month. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

McLeansville (N.C.) Northeast Guilford football featured Barry Tate, Jadyn Tate and Aaryn Tate last year. Barry Tate has graduated and will play football at Campbell. He caught 71 passes for 1,924 yards and 11 touchdowns his last two years at Northeast Guilford. The 17-year-old Jadyn Tate will be a senior next year and has speed to burn, clocking 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash Thursday at NC State’s Dave Doeren Camp. The 5-6, 135-pounder also had a 34.4-inch vertical leap. At just 15, Aaryn Tate was offered by both Kentucky and Western Michigan this past year. The 5-9 1/2, 156-pounder had 4.44-seconds in the shuttle run and 25.8 inches on the vertical jump. A fourth brother is on the horizon, who is 10 years old, so the pipeline will continue in the future. Jaydn and Aaryn also do basketball and track and field for Northeast Guilford. Jadyn Tate knows the recruiting process will be hard and he’s learned from what Barry went through last year. “You try and get out there and it’s hard because you have to keep working all the time,” Jadyn said. “I’m working on my speed and have 4.4 or 4.38. I just came from Duke [on Wednesday], running a 4.34. “Barry is the great player I’ve ever seen and the greatest receiver.” Jadyn was also full of praise of younger brother Aaryn. “It’s great playing together last year,” Jaydn said. “It’s just love right there. You need love to have support and carry on. “Aaryn has the greatest set of hands I have ever seen in my life.” Aaryn has been able to learn from the ups and downs that Barry and Jadyn have gone through, and enjoys having them as role models. “It has kind of been smooth for me,” Aaryn said. “Not too many freshman get to do what I’ve been doing right now, or see what I am seeing. This is real good for me.”