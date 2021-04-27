NC State forward DJ Funderburk signed with Athletes Sports Management according to the company's Instagram and Twitter accounts, effectively ending his Wolfpack career.

Because Athletes Sports Management is not an NCAA-certified agency, the signing means that Funderburk will no longer have eligibility.

Funderburk played three seasons at NC State after transferring from Northwest Florida State in 2018. Prior to his one year at Northwest Florida State, Funderburk redshirted the 2016-17 season at Ohio State.

“I love my team,” Funderburk said after NC State's season-ending loss to Colorado State in the NIT quarterfinals. “I love the way we play with passion, effort, everything. I just love my guys, and I couldn't ask for a better group to go out there tonight and play my last game.”