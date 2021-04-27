 DJ Funderburk signs with Athletes Sports Management, ending NC State career
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 08:17:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

DJ Funderburk signs with Athletes Sports Management, ending NC State career

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

NC State forward DJ Funderburk signed with Athletes Sports Management according to the company's Instagram and Twitter accounts, effectively ending his Wolfpack career.

Because Athletes Sports Management is not an NCAA-certified agency, the signing means that Funderburk will no longer have eligibility.

Funderburk played three seasons at NC State after transferring from Northwest Florida State in 2018. Prior to his one year at Northwest Florida State, Funderburk redshirted the 2016-17 season at Ohio State.

“I love my team,” Funderburk said after NC State's season-ending loss to Colorado State in the NIT quarterfinals. “I love the way we play with passion, effort, everything. I just love my guys, and I couldn't ask for a better group to go out there tonight and play my last game.”

NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk
DJ Funderburk averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over three seasons at NC State. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
NC State Wolfpack basketball DJ Funderburk
Instagram post from @athletessm confirming DJ Funderburk has signed with Athletes Sports Management
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BU00gaXMgZXhjaXRlZCB0byB3ZWxjb21lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc3dpcGFzbmlwYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ac3dpcGFzbmlwYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Ub29FdnN5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVG9vRXZzeTQ8L2E+ ICZhbXA7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVyZWtDdWx2 ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRlcmVrY3VsdmVyPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMG9MdjVFWUI5bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzBvTHY1RVlCOWw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQXRobGV0ZXMgU3BvcnRzIE1h bmFnZW1lbnQgKEBhdGhsZXRlc3NtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2F0aGxldGVzc20vc3RhdHVzLzEzODY3MTcyMzIwMTM3MDkzMjM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjYsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Funderburk was one of three announced to have signed with Athletes Sports Management in the 2021 NBA Draft class, along with Duke guard D.J. Steward and West Virginia center Derek Culver.

The 6-10, 225-pounder averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over three seasons at NC State. His best statistical season was in 2019-20, when he averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 30 appearances and 15 starts. He also shot a career-best 60.9 percent from the field that season.

He averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest for the Wolfpack in 2020-21, starting in 13 of his 21 appearances. He also scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games at NC State and shot a career-best 79.2 percent from the free throw line this past season.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb2xmcGFjayBuYXRpb24gVEhBTksgWU9VIOKAvO+4jzwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IERKIEZ1bmRlcmJ1cmsgKEBUb29FdnN5NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ub29FdnN5NC9zdGF0dXMvMTM3NTI2ODMyNTY4OTc5 MDQ2OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lyNU1KT0R4bTJrP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}