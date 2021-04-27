NC State forward DJ Funderburk signed with Athletes Sports Management according to the company's Instagram and Twitter accounts, effectively ending his Wolfpack career.
Because Athletes Sports Management is not an NCAA-certified agency, the signing means that Funderburk will no longer have eligibility.
Funderburk played three seasons at NC State after transferring from Northwest Florida State in 2018. Prior to his one year at Northwest Florida State, Funderburk redshirted the 2016-17 season at Ohio State.
“I love my team,” Funderburk said after NC State's season-ending loss to Colorado State in the NIT quarterfinals. “I love the way we play with passion, effort, everything. I just love my guys, and I couldn't ask for a better group to go out there tonight and play my last game.”
Funderburk was one of three announced to have signed with Athletes Sports Management in the 2021 NBA Draft class, along with Duke guard D.J. Steward and West Virginia center Derek Culver.
The 6-10, 225-pounder averaged 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game over three seasons at NC State. His best statistical season was in 2019-20, when he averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 30 appearances and 15 starts. He also shot a career-best 60.9 percent from the field that season.
He averaged 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest for the Wolfpack in 2020-21, starting in 13 of his 21 appearances. He also scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 games at NC State and shot a career-best 79.2 percent from the free throw line this past season.