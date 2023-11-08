Quigley, who has Ivy League grades, wants to major in either public health and animal health. Assistant coach Brittany Morris was the primary recruiter for her, and she appreciated how often the coaches watched her play with Exodus NYC traveling team in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

The 5-foot-10 Quigley had an eclectic list of NC State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Rutgers. She visited all four, but ultimately came down to the Wolfpack and the Scarlet Knights. The key to the decision involved academics, if she could handle being away from home or not and conference affiliation helped.

Manchester Township (N.J.) High senior guard Devyn Quigley had certain aspects she was looking for when she picked NC State on Oct. 10.

“They have a vet school and it is top three or five in the country,” said Quigley, 18. “Coach [Wes] Moore is a very funny guy and a very good personality. It has always been nice laughing and talking with him. Coach Brittany, I’ve been talking to her for a year or a year and a half maybe. I don’t think we’ve every had a call for under 30 minutes. When we talk it is very natural and not a boring conversation.”

Quigley officially visited NC State on Sept. 15-17, which was her first time ever to Raleigh.

“It was really nice,” Quigley said. “When I first got there, I already saw in the airport a bunch of NC State stuff.

“We went to the football game and people were recognizing the women’s basketball team. They were getting a lot of attention from fans and support people. Even at the game, when the team walked on to the field, people were cheering for them. You don’t see that at many places.”

Quigley even had fans coming up to her to find out who she was.

“I got to campus, and within an hour, we went to Hibachi,” Quigley said. “There was this little boy and his mom, and came up to me and the other recruit [NCSU commit Lorena Awou] asking for a picture because he thought we were on the basketball team. Him and his mom said they love the women’s team and they support it more than the men’s team. I thought that was really cool to me. You don’t see that at many places.”

Quigley also knows NC State freshman point guard Zoe Brooks from Plainfield, N.J. Her host for the official visit was freshman power forward Maddie Cox, who she had played with in the Wotten Camp.

“We actually share a mutual best friend [UMass-Lowell freshman guard Gabby Ross],” Quigley said. “We knew who each other was, and I did go to a few of her games last year [at Saint John Vianney]. I do know her from growing up and playing in AAU against her a lot. She’s a great player.”

Quigley is more of a combo guard with a competitive edge combined with a pretty jumper. She thinks she’d mesh well with Brooks in the future, especially when Brooks drives and kicks it out.

“She can shoot, is very good at attacking and penetrating,” Quigley said. “She is going to have a big role this year. NC State always has good shooters.”

Quigley, Awou, a 6-5 center from East Moline (Ill.) United Township, and Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt senior point guard Zamareya Jones make up NC State’s class of 2024 for now. NCSU still has several scholarships available, but rarely use all 15.

“Lorena was really fun and I liked her and she was sweet,” Quigley said. “Her mom was amazing. Her mom was talking to my mom regularly after the visit.”

Manchester Township High went 17-11 last year, but Quigley will be part of an experienced squad this winter. She needed to carry the team last year, but has more help this season.

Quigley averaged 34.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game her junior year. She shot 30 percent from the three-point line and 40 percent from the field.