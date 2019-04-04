NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary understood the tradition at his position during the recruiting process.

Leary was a decorated Rivals.com four-star prospect, who was ranked No. 240 overall nationally and the No. 9 quarterback in the country in the class of 2018. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had a decorated prep career at Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek High, leading to offers from NC State, Baylor, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Penn State made a late run at him, but he remained solid for the Wolfpack.

Leary had a near-perfect prep career, throwing for 2,863 yards and 31 touchdowns his senior year, plus 344 rushing yards and four more scores. He tallied 9,672 passing yards and 117 touchdowns throws in his prep career, becoming the all-time leader in those marks in New Jersey prep history.

Leary hopes to use that foundation to become a multi-year starter at NC State.

“I like to be a team player, that’s my first and foremost,” Leary said. “I’m really a winner. I think winning before anything. That’s really it.”

Leary was able to observe how Ryan Finley went about his business each week at the quarterback spot. Former NCSU quarterback Mike Glennon has been back in town. Finley, Glennon (Oakland Raiders), Philip Rivers (Los Angeles Chargers), Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) and Jacoby Brissett (Indianapolis Colts) are all expected to be on NFL rosters next year.

“It’s huge just trying to pick their minds a little bit by talking to Mike Glennon and asking him some questions,” Leary said. “I’ve just observed how they work. I really look up to them as well.”

Leary and his father researched the various colleges that were recruiting him, and tried to see which schools could help prepare him for a professional career one day.

“They this QBU for a reason,” Leary said. “It’s a huge honor to play here. I feel like being here with all the past quarterbacks, it sets a high standard. ‘The standard is the standard’ is what Coach Thunder [strength and conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette] says.”

While redshirt sophomore Matt McKay gets recognized more for his running ability at quarterback, Leary also hopes to make plays with both his arm and his feet.

McKay, Leary and redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman are battling for the starting spot, but have tried to make the competition friendly, even though all three desperately want the job.

“We aren’t trying to put each other at a disadvantage,” Leary said. “We are trying to help each other every single day and make each other better.”

Leary does have an edge on his opposition in one category — his beard game. He hasn’t been confused for NCSU men’s basketball player Braxton Beverly, who also enjoys a full beard, but he’s heard comparison’s to Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and fighter Conor McGregor.

“I don’t know, it just grows, but I try to keep it clean,” Leary said.