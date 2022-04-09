Devin Leary, passing game shines at NC State spring game

Leary went 26-of-34 passing for 355 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in one half of action in leading the Red team to a 50-7 victory. NC State had rules in place to protect its players from potentially getting injured, though a few defenders — safety Tanner Ingle and linebacker Devon Betty — got some licks in.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary was able to sling it around Saturday in the Wolfpack’s spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The spring game was about staying healthy and giving people a chance to shine.

“I appreciated the fans that came out today,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “It’s Master’s weekend and a lot of stuff on TV. To have so many fans here meant a lot. It was a good day of work and I’m excited for what is to come.”

NC State fans will have to wait until Sept. 3 at East Carolina for the next chance to see the players in action. Doeren knows the hype machine will be out in full force this offseason.

“They’ll be motivated,” Doeren said. “I think they have heard what you are talking about [2022 hype], since we got back [from the Holiday Bowl] with the way too early everything.

“We watched that happen across the road [at North Carolina last year] at that other school. If you don’t take care of business, it doesn’t matter what people say about you.

“Our guys have a chip on their shoulder. We didn’t get to the ACC Championship [game]. We have a lot to prove still.”

Leary and redshirt freshman backup quarterback Ben Finley — who played the first half with the White squad and second half with the Red team — completed passes to 13 different players.

“I felt confident out there and confident in all the guys I am with too,” Leary said. “I was able to distribute the ball to our playmakers outside and let them make the plays. I thought it was a real successful day on both sides of the ball.”

Junior Keyon Lesane had five grabs for 88 yards, and was featured prominently in the first half, and sophomore Anthony Smith had three catches for 67 yards and a 34-yard touchdown.

“I’m pretty confident in my abilities,” Smith said. “I know I can make the plays that I am supposed to make.”

The tight ends also got a lot of love in the game. Redshirt freshman Fred Seabrough had three catches for 38 yards and redshirt sophomore Kameron Walker added two receptions for 13 yards for the Wolfpack. Cedd Seabrough, Fred’s twin brother, caught a pass for three yards for the White team.

“I thought the tight ends as a unit caught the ball well today,” Doeren said. “There was several that got involved in the passing game.”

The breakout star of the second half was redshirt freshman wide receiver Joshua Crabtree, who showed off his speed in catching two passes for 62 yards and 44-yard touchdown reception. For good measure, redshirt freshman wide receiver Julian Gray snagged a 45-yard score for the final points of the game.

“There is a good group of young players in those positions that were mentioned [at wide receiver],” Doeren said.

Finley threw both of the long touchdowns, and he finished 6-of-7 passing for 139 yards and two scores for the Red squad. He also went 9 of 14 for 32 yards and an interception for the White team, which went against the first-team defense.