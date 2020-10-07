“If you saw his face, he didn't even flinch,” redshirt junior center and team captain Grant Gibson said. “He was like, 'Let's go win.' To have a QB like that, that's huge. That's just how he is. He's always calm and he's always trying to stay even. He doesn't get too high and he doesn't ever get too low either. That's what you need from a QB.”

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary can now add his name to that list after his 336-yard, four-touchdown performance Saturday which included an eight-play, 79-yard game-winning touchdown drive with no timeouts and 1:44 left on the clock.

Prior to NC State’s 30-29 road win over No. 24 Pittsburgh, only three Wolfpack starting quarterbacks had won an ACC game since coach Dave Doeren’s arrival in 2013: Jacoby Brissett, Ryan Finley and Bailey Hockman .

Leary was the anticipated game one starter throughout the offseason since Doeren said it was his job to lose in the spring. In the weeks leading up to the opener against Wake Forest, Leary had to quarantine for 20 days due to contact tracing protocol.

Hockman started the first two games in his absence and played well in the 45-42 win over Wake Forest, but was replaced by Leary in the third quarter against Virginia Tech after throwing two interceptions. While Leary led the Wolfpack to two touchdowns in three drives coming off the bench in Blacksburg, it was still unclear how he would perform against a starting defense for four quarters.

In his first start of 2020, he was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week for his performance in the Pack’s first win against a ranked opponent since 2017.

“Coming into NC State, I've always been a confident player and I've always been confident in my ability,” Leary said. “Something that I've had to grow, learn and embrace is trusting the process. Not everything can happen in one moment, not everything can happen in one year. Everyone's going to make mistakes but it's all about how you respond.

“Considering the adversity that not only I went through, but our whole team went through, being able to see it pay off versus Pitt was very rewarding.”

He brought out the best in his targets as well. Senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie, redshirt junior slot receiver Thayer Thomas and fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline all had their season highs for receiving yards Saturday with Leary under center.

Emezie led the team with seven receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas came down with six receptions for 48 yards including a conversion on fourth-and-9 with less than a minute to go. Angeline caught the other two touchdown passes and finished the contest with four receptions for 60 yards.

“He's always had a huge arm,” Angeline said. “He's learned when to zip it in there, put a little bit of touch on it. He makes it very easy to catch the ball because he will put it right on you. A lot of times, all you have to do is put your hands up and it's right there.”

The feeling of admiration is mutual in the QB-TE connection.

“Any quarterback would love to have a receiver that's 6-7 with the type of hands that Cary has,” Leary said. “It's really nice to see on the field. It all starts in the offseason with all of my receivers, not just Cary. We were able to throw almost twice every week, just a player's only type of deal, and we continue to build chemistry with all the guys.”