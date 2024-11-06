DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill breaks down Duke

in other news
NC State coach Kevin Keatts emotional about Banner Night
NC State coach Kevin Keatts went through a range of emotions and learned his yelling voice wasn't in midseason form.
NC State coach Dave Doeren's opening statement before Duke
NC State coach Dave Doeren is trying to seize the momentum of winning two straight games.
NC State's Senior Day is first wave of rebuilding roster
NC State has 20 seniors who will play its last game at Carter-Finley Stadium.
NC State excited about progress, turns page to playing Duke
NC State's progress following the bye week can be summed up with one number — 59.
NC State's Jayden Taylor, Michael O'Connell ready for banner night
NC State’s miracle run last spring created memories for a lifetime, and the returning players will celebrate it tonight.
DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill of the Rivals.com network breaks down Duke football, who will playing at NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.
