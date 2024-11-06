Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill breaks down Duke
Jacey Zembal
DevilsIllustrated.com's Conor O'Neill of the Rivals.com network breaks down Duke football, who will playing at NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Click below to watch the video:

ncstate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 4
Overall Record
2 - 3
Conference Record
Upcoming
N.C. State
5 - 4
N.C. State
Duke
6 - 3
Duke
-3, O/U 52.5
Finished
N.C. State
59
Arrow
N.C. State
Stanford
28
Stanford
California
23
California
N.C. State
24
Arrow
N.C. State
