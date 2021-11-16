Dereon Seabron sparks NC State to win

The Wolfpack had a nice start, but went through a brutal scoring lull in the middle of the first half Tuesday against Central Connecticut State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase in Uncansville, Conn. Seabron helped snap NC State out of the lull and had a career-high 24 points plus nine boards in a 79-65 victory.

NC State was badly in need of a spark and redshirt sophomore small forward Dereon Seabron provided it.

NC State improved to 3-0 on the young season, but get its biggest test at 8 p.m. Wednesday against 3-1 Oklahoma State on CBS Sports Network.

NC State scored with 15:29 left in the first half, and then didn’t make a field goal again until guard Thomas Allen snapped the drought with 7:04 remaining before halftime. CCSU took a 25-19 lead following the drought, giving pause for concern for coach Kevin Keatts and company.

“In the first half, we were really flat,” Keatts said. “We never really got into a rhythm.

“I just felt we never got comfortable in the first half.”

The Blue Devils led 33-32 at halftime, but Seabron responded with 15 of his 24 points in the second half.

“I’m impressed with him in the manner that we were with [injured center] Manny Bates,” Keatts said. “Those guys don’t have to look for offense to get offense. They do something special and play hard. What happens is he plays the same way he plays every day in practice. He doesn’t do anything outside his comfort zone.”

Seabron opened the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Bucknell, and he had 21 points and 10 boards to help NCSU hold off Colgate last Saturday. Seabron was named ACC Player of the Week for his efforts.

“One of the things that I’ve been working every game so far, is just me getting downhill,” Seabron said. “It’s also me attacking the offensive glass.”

Keatts half-joked that Seabron has become a much better rebounder when he knew he could grab the board and start the fastbreak. The 6-foot-7 Seabron played point guard during his post-graduate senior year in high school.

“He started being a heck of a rebounder,” Keatts said.

The Wolfpack shot 17 of 30 for 56.7 percent in the second half, including 7 of 12 from three-point land.

“I thought our guys did a really good job in the second half,” Keatts said. “We came out and played with a lot more energy.”

NC State played the majority of the game without senior power forward Jericole Hellems, who fouled out in 14 minutes. NC State sophomore point guard Cam Hayes, who finished with 10 points and three assists, couldn’t play down the stretch due to cramping issues.

Freshman Breon Pass filled in for Hayes and had seven points, and classmate Terquavion Smith added 11 points and five assists.

“Their confidence is at another level,” Seabron said.