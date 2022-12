LEWISVILLE — NC State senior signee Dennis Parker Jr. got to showcase his game in front of his future college coaches Saturday.

Parker and Richmond (Va.) John Marshall defeated a solid Holly Springs (N.C.) High squad 64-61 at the Tyler Lewis Hoop Fest at Lewisville (N.C.) Forsyth Country Day. Parker erupted in the second half to finish with 22 points and seven rebounds in the Phenom Hoop Report event.