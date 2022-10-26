NC State wrapped up its first commitment in the 2023 class on Wednesday afternoon with the commitment of four-star wing Dennis Parker . He spoke with Rivals about his decision and what the Wolfpack’s plan for him is.

Why NC State: “I feel like that’s a place where I can go in and make an immediate impact as a freshman. Coach (Kevin) Keatts has been messing with me for awhile. He went through what his plan was for me and how he would play me as a freshman.”





NC State’s vision for Parker: “He sees me getting to work immediately and getting there as soon as possible. I think they’re going to have me go through the summer courses so I can get my college body ready. They want to use me as a big guard, playing the one, two, and three and being able to guard one through four. They see me as a scoring guard and being able to make it to the NBA in one to two years max.”





Staff’s NC State player comparison: “He (Kevin Keatts) says that I’m another version of (Dereon) Seabron, who can do a little bit more.”





On if he’ll be recruiting anyone to join him at NC State: “If Coach sends me out to try and pull somebody in, then I’m going to do my best.”