Star senior point guard Deivon Smith impressed with NC State
Senior point guard Deivon Smith lit up when he saw the support for NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts during his official visit.
Smith has never been to NCSU before, but enjoyed the trip with his parents, spending all day Friday and Saturday in Raleigh. He left Sunday morning and while he isn’t ready to say any school is a leader, the Wolfpack made a strong first impression.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news