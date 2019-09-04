News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-04 12:14:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Star senior point guard Deivon Smith impressed with NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Senior point guard Deivon Smith lit up when he saw the support for NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts during his official visit.

Smith has never been to NCSU before, but enjoyed the trip with his parents, spending all day Friday and Saturday in Raleigh. He left Sunday morning and while he isn’t ready to say any school is a leader, the Wolfpack made a strong first impression.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ma1ekwicjdpoy0b5rwal
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High senior point guard Deivon Smith officially visited NC State from Friday until this past Sunday morning. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}