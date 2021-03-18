NC State has a bit of a logistical advantage when it comes to the recruitment of three-star defensive end Nick Campbell from Minneola (Fla.) Lake Minneola High.

His brother, Christian, is a sophomore linebacker at Catawba College, located in Salisbury, N.C., which is within a reasonable drive to NC State’s Raleigh-based campus. Like many non-FBS schools, Catawba’s football schedule was moved to the spring, and it just so happens that their season-opener at home against Newberry on Saturday.

The Campbell family’s plan is to make the trek to see Christian play.

“Raleigh is not far away, so we can go head over there after the football game, and we were going to go visit and walk around again and see how I like it, make sure it’s a place where I would want to be,” Nick Campbell noted.

It presents a big opportunity for the Wolfpack in Campbell’s recruitment.