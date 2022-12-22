The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Potter started off at Ohio State, where he finished with three tackles in two years. He then made the move to Cincinnati for his junior year.

Defensive end Noah Potter is on to school No. 3, transferring to NC State on Thursday.

Potter had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and 1.5 sacks this season.

Following the coaching change of Luke Fickell departing to Wisconsin, Potter entered the transfer portal. He officially visited NC State on Dec. 16-18.

Potter comes from an athletic family with his brother Micah Potter playing in the post for Ohio State and Wisconsin, and is now with the Utah Jazz. His sister Emma Potter competing in track and field at Ball State. Another sibling, Caleb Potter, played baseball at West Virginia. NC State originally offered Micah Potter in basketball.

Noah Potter was a four-star defensive end prospect by Rivals.com in the class of 2019. He was No. 14 overall in Ohio and the No. 26 strongside defensive end in the country.

Potter had 68 tackles, 32 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks and over 25 tackles for loss his senior year at Mentor (Ohio) High.

Potter picked Ohio State over offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State and others.