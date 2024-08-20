Jy’Kevious Hibbler never would have dreamed in high school that he’d be playing at an ACC school such as NC State.

Hibbler is originally from Louisville, Miss., which is population 5,964 people, and between Starkville, Miss., which is home of Mississippi State and Philadelphia, Miss., which produced future NFL running back Marcus Dupree and led to the movie “Mississippi Burning.”

HIbbler graduated from Louisville (Miss.) High and had a combined 27.5 sacks his last year years, including winning the 2018 Class 4A state title.