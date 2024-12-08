Defensive coordinator hot board

NC State coach Dave Doeren has been lucky that he's only had two defensive coordinators during his time in Raleigh.

Doeren hired Dave Huxtable to be his defensive coordinator in 2013 when he arrived at NC State from Northern Illinois. He used the 4-3 defense and then eventually the 4-2-5. Huxtable was let go after 2019, and the Wolfpack bumped up co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson. NCSU completely embraced Gibson's 3-3-5 defense and had the best units of Doeren's Wolfpack career.

Gibson has now been hired as the head coach at Marshall, creating an opening. It will also be interesting if any assistants join Gibson in Huntington, W.Va.

The Wolfpack Central takes a look at a wide array of potential defensive coordinator candidates. Gibson was making $1.5 million, so top dollar could be spent for the right one.