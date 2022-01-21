Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill junior defensive back Jayden Davis was excited when NC State offered him a scholarship Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is a Rivals.com three-star prospect, who is the No. 22 safety prospect in the country and the No. 30 overall player in Georgia in the class of 2023. NC State joins a long list of colleges that have offered the versatile defender. NC State, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Texas Christian, Tennessee and Utah, have all offered him.