In his 3-point stance column , Rivals.com's Corey Evans confirmed that five-star forward Josh Hall, who just took an official visit to NC State basketball, will be making a decision in the next two weeks, per his father, rather than waiting till spring as originally anticipated.

For a while this summer and even throughout the early portions of the fall, the prevailing thought was that Josh Hall would hold off on signing until spring. That has changed, his father told Rivals.com. While a commitment date has not been yet, one will be made within the next two weeks.

This decision to make a decision comes following his official visit to NC State over the weekend. Don’t count this as a done deal for the Wolfpack just yet because Hall could potentially take two more official visits. Louisville, which already hosted him last month, remains in the picture, but DePaul and LSU could also have a say.



Hall is a talented prospect that broke out this summer and now sits within the top-25 of his class. Blessed with plenty of upside, talent and the ball skills for someone of his stature, Hall can handle, score and defend various positions.

Over the next few days, a commitment date should be known, which will lead to a November signing. NC State may have the talk for now but a visit to DePaul and/or LSU could change the entire dynamic surrounding one of the best available seniors this year.