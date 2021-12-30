Decision day for NC State running back Zonovan Knight

Knight probably hoped to play in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday and then announce it one way or another. Instead, he’ll make a decision at 5 p.m. today.

There has been a sense for weeks that NC State third-year sophomore running back Zonovan Knight was the one player that truly had a difficult decision.

Debate on going pro: There is no mistaking that running backs have a short-lived shelf life in the NFL, and perhaps that made some sense for teammate Ricky Person Jr., who has battled an assortment of injuries since his sophomore year at Franklinton (N.C.) High. However, the first part is to actually making the NFL. If that is a confident option, then maybe the decision has been an easy one.

Knight was nicked up at times this season, but also played in all 12 games for the Wolfpack. Can he gamble that will happen again? He’s only missed two games out of 34 in three years.

The 5-11, 210-pound Knight has also been used in a way to take out some of the wear and tear, and his slashing style is NFL conducive. Whether he wanted a heavier workload, only he and his inner circle. He rushed for 100 yards in three games as a freshman, once as a sophomore and twice as a third-year sophomore. He has rushed for over 18 carries in just one game this season. He has 419 carries for 2,286 yards and 18 scores in his three-year career, plus 49 catches for 337 yards.

The wild card in all this is how much will Knight’s kick return ability help him. History has been mixed on that over the years, but Nyheim Hines eventually took hold of the return man duties with the Indianapolis Colts. Knight has 16 returns for 550 yards and two touchdowns on kick returns this season, and he had a 100-yard touchdown last year.

Debate on coming back: Knight has some unfinished business and has the chance to be the “man” in the backfield next year. NC State will have a good team and if this week has shown, the hunger for a 10-win season is intense. Besides the 10-win season, more importantly, NC State has a legit chance to win an ACC title for the first time since 1979.

Knight could be a part of that, while improving his NFL stock. What is tricky for him this year, he’s not a sure thing. We’ve seen the NFL miss over and over in the draft, so there is never a sure things, but if he makes that jump, he’ll have to jump in with two feet. The NFL has become the ultimate plug-and-play at running back over the years.

Teammates will understand whatever he decides but there is no question the 2022 Wolfpack are better off with him, joined by Jordan Houston in the backfield. Houston has past experience, but only rushed 20 times for 83 yards this past season. NC State will find a way to make it work, but it would go smoother with Knight.

The other area another year of college would help Knight is as a receiver. He’s improved over the years, but again, Hines shows what can happen when you can catch passes.

The last three running backs that went in the NFL Draft were:

Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks went No. 244 to the Miami Dolphins. The 5-11, 228-pound Doaks rushed 331 times for 1,712 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 games over three years with the Bearcats.

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill went No. 256 to the Green Bay Packers. The 5-10, 214-pounder rushed 452 times for 2,535 yards and 16 touchdowns, plus 67 receptions for 631 yards and six scores. Covid and the transition to coach Mike Leach limited him to three games his senior year, and he played in 40 games.

Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State to the Detroit Lions at 257. The 5-10, 206-pound Jefferson rushed 514 times for 2,923 times for 27 touchdowns, and 43 receptions for 299 yards and two scores in just 27 games.