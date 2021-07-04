De'Ante Green recaps three visits, plans two more
De’Ante Green, the No. 133 prospect in the Rivals150, visited Wake Forest, NC State and Tennessee in June.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Tennessee: “Their place is top notch, I mean they are top five in the country, they win at everything. I know a few of their players already, so I felt really comfortable up there. They showed me some film on Grant Williams up there, they want me to play inside and out, so I like that role.”
Wake Forest: “They pretty much have new everything there, new practice facility, new weight room, and it is all really nice. Coach Steve Forbes is doing a really good job of changing that environment and they really want me over there.”
NC State: “They were my first offer. Coach Kevin Keatts was the first coach at that level to believe in me. They pretty much told me I would have a chance to start my freshman year. Jericole (Hellums) will graduate, and that is the role they want me to fill.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I am in the process of planning visits to Florida State and North Carolina in either August or September.” Green said, “June has been alright for me; I am playing with a messed up back, so it has been touch and go with that. But I didn’t play the first live weekend because of that it was hard for me to come and watch and not be able to play.”
Green is set to play in July with the Team CP3 (N.C.) EYBL program.