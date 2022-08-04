Davin Cosby makes his first unofficial visit to NC State
Senior wing Davin Cosby unofficially visited NC State for the first time Wednesday.
The Richmond, Va., native checked out NC State, which could become a regular occurrence for the sharp-shooter. He’s making the move to Raleigh Word of God later this month and expects to see the Wolfpack several times this fall, including doing an official visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news