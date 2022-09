Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's elite quarterback Jadyn Davis has another elite prospect protecting his blind side. Offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. was just named the No. 1 prospect in the initial 2025 Rivals100.

After practice last week, the sophomore took a few minutes to go over where his recruitment stands, which visits he has coming up, and reacted to being named the top player in his class. Get the latest from Sanders in the video below.