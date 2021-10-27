Dave Doeren radio show recap

• Junior Tyler Baker-Williams is the perfect nickel for what they do, and he is a leader with his play, Aughtry-Lindsay explained.

• Aughtry-Lindsay said they were disappointed, but they did not get their pride hurt. The defense is mentally strong and tough, he added. They also understand their standard is to be great, not average, and they just did not perform to that level.

• They are expecting teams to try to throw the ball against them because of how well the Pack can defend the run, Aughtry-Lindsay explained. He wished they could have had some plays back against Miami, but also gave Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke credit.

• “The standard is the standard,” Aughtry-Lindsay said, and he expects others to step up on defense. He noted they did that when they lost players earlier in the season.

Moore will still be a leader, Aughtry-Lindsay added, just not on the field.

• You cannot replace redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore , Aughtry-Lindsay stated. His abilities and leadership have to be spread around to multiple other players. Moore checked every box both physically and mentally to lead the team.

• Aughtry-Lindsay noted that they like to get out and recruit when they get on the road to get on the road, especially around Miami where there is a lot of talent.

There were a good amount of players from South Florida on those Wolfpack teams and Aughtry-Lindsay noted that they had a good together, about 20 players, the Friday before the game at Miami. He could not visit with them long because he had to do some recruiting.

They begin the show with a replay of the call from the public address announcer game-winning pick six by Aughtry-Lindsay against Connecticut, whose quarterback is now prominent ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky .

Doeren said it was good to get back onto the practice field Tuesday and that was the best thing they could do after all the adversity that hit them over the weekend.

Players tend to get excited to go out and play and seize the next opportunity. Coaches are more focused on trying to surround everyone with what they need to make it the best team as possible.

Doeren does feel horrible about the Moore injury because Moore was playing the best football of his life Doeren noted that Moore was at practice Tuesday cheering on his teammates.

They let Moore know they were there for him, and that’s the best they can do for him, Doeren noted.

• The conversations with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson are focused on what the depth chart looks like and how can they get the best three linebackers on the field. They are seeking for the best mix, as Doeren noted a lot of the linebackers know multiple spots in the unit.

• Moore will still be visible. Doeren noted that he texted Moore asking him not to disappear during rehab. As for Moore’s captainship, it will be a game week captain this Saturday and then they’ll move forward.

• They see the run-pass option Miami ran all the time, Doeren noted. They adjusted to a few plays they did not handle well from the Hurricanes on its opening drive, but Doeren believed that the explosive passing plays was what was hurting them more than anything.

Miami forfeited running the football, Doeren added. They were throwing bombs on third and fourth and shorts. The defense did not react the right way in the play actions, and that has to be fixed with Louisville coming to town with a strong rushing attack.

• Doeren noted that freshman linebacker Devon Betty has done some really good things in his action thus far. They think he has a great future. He has made some mistakes, but he’s learning from them.

• Redshirt freshman Dylan McMahon has played both left and right guard for two years, so there is nothing new about him taking in for the injured Chandler Zavala. The newness is redshirt sophomore Derrick Eason at right guard, Doeren explained, and he added that Eason has done really well so far.

Doeren said the real impact of Zavala’s injury is the loss of the rotation on the offensive line.

• On field goals on fourth and five or less, Miami’s offensive line keeps their hands on their knees and delay going into a three-point stance, and the holder will hard snap while the long snapper moves the football legally. Sometimes it still gets called anyway. Doeren said it was a judgment call on the officials part, but the bottom line was they told the defensive lineman to wait until the offensive linemen go into three-point stance, and redshirt junior defensive lineman Cory Durden didn't do that.

• Doeren noted that the fumble recovery from freshman receiver Anthony Smith is a crazy play that they will never see again, and it was emblematic of the night they were having. The bottom-line was they needed to make plays to overcome that, and they did not.

• Speaking on Smith, Doeren noted that he is developing. As he gains confidence, learns new routes and gets more consistent at catching the ball, he is gifted enough to be a much better player down the road.

• Doeren knew what the rule was about not having a helmet on, so he had a feeling what would happen on Smith's fumble recovery when they said that they were reviewing the play. He originally was hoping that Smith was laying on the ground and the ball bounced to him, but when he viewed the replay at the stadium he saw that Smith got up and then jumped on the ball.

• The team won’t quit, Doeren said. What was frustrating about the Miami game was they didn’t find a way to win. He thinks had they gotten the ball back on third and 16, they would have won the game.

• Doeren said the way he sees it, Miami did not beat NC State, NC State beat NC State, and that was what made the loss more painful.

• Regarding the number of runs by the offense Saturday, Doeren points out that they run a lot of RPOs in the Pack offense, which are running plays with a pass option. When the number in the box defensively is a certain way, you end up using the throw option.

• They had the fake punt in the playbook for eight years, and Doeren said he has called it three times now. It has also worked all three times.

It’s a matter of getting the right look from the opposing special teams and the right down and distance. They had lined up a couple times in that formation to see what Miami would do, and special teams coordinator Todd Goeebel thought the look was there.

Doeren gave Goebbel a thumbs up on second down to let him know if they have to punt they were going to use it. Doeren felt that they needed momentum at that time.

“It takes guts because if it doesn’t work everybody thinks you are the biggest idiot in the world,” Doeren joked.

• Redshirt freshman tight end Christopher Toudle is growing in the offense and making key plays, and Doeren particularly complimented his improved blocking.

Toudle was down last year because he was not getting any playing time, and Doeren wondered if he even considered going into the transfer portal. Instead, Toudle did not jump into the portal and stuck it out, and he’s now seeing the benefits of it.

• Junior kicker Christopher Dunn passed Niklas Sade as the all-time scorer. Doeren joked that he gladly inherited Sade because Sade might have been their best player in 2013. Doeren is very proud of how Dunn has responded since the Clemson game.

• Doeren noted that junior running back Ricky Person Jr. is doing a lot of really good things without the football.

• Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is electric, and Doeren said that Cunningham will remind you of Lamar Jackson. Cunningham is not just fast, but he’s very agile.

“We got our hands full defensively with this guy,” Doeren added.

The defensive line and pass rushers have to keep Cunningham in the pocket, Doeren added.

• Louisville’s defense plays hard and sound, Doeren noted. He thinks they may have simplified things. They are a bit undersized, but they have speed and do a good job of making plays, citing the nine interceptions they have.

• NC State has to use their big receivers to their advantage on Louisville and do a good job of getting yards after the catch. Louisville, though, is playing better than it was at the start of the season, and they may be as talented as anyone NC State has seen on offense this season.