Dave Doeren radio show recap

The weekly Dave Doeren Radio Show is streamed live on NC State's Facebook account at around 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday and then also broadcast on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on various affiliates across the state.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck is the assistant coach on the show, and he begins by discussing his background in Youngstown, Ohio where he went to the same school as the Pelini and Stoops brothers, who also got into college football coaching.

• Beck said that he does not relax differently during the bye week They are still working hard and doing a lot of self-scouting to try to improve and eliminate tendencies and potentially tipping off plays. Beck is going on the road Thursday to go recruiting, and they are also doing their Boston College preparations work.

There may be none of the pressure of a game week, but there is still work being done, he noted.

• The first thing they work on in a self-scout is to make sure they are not tipping anything, Beck pointed out. The bye week is the time to work on that. Beck compared it to a chess match with defenses. The offense is making sure that they fix their tendencies and be balanced in all personnel groupings.

• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Davin Leary has made Beck proud. Beck noted that Leary has put a lot of work in and grown as a quarterback and a person. Leary’s pride in his work has shown, and Beck said he has improved by leaps and bounds from where he was when Beck arrived in Raleigh.

• Leary’s ability to protect the football has noticeably improved. Beck noted when he first got to NC State, he noticed Leary seemed to figure that he had to throw it every time there is a pass play called.

“His growth in that area has been unbelievable,” Beck said.

Beck praised how well Leary did the reads on the run-pass options (RPOs) against Clemson. The key for Leary is to continue to trust the process and do the work. Beck thought against Louisiana Tech that Leary assumed some things early in the game and the coverage subsequently threw him off. Beck reminded him to go through his sequences, and it started to click for Leary.

• Beck thinks that Leary understands the schemes and defenses better, and that’s what has helped him.

• With regards to the viral video of the quarterbacks taking the test before the Mississippi State game with coaches ringing cowbells around them, Beck reminded that every decision a quarterback has to make is fast and amidst chaos. Thus they try to train them to think that way.

Beck noted that all of their tests, not just Mississippi State, are that way, some version of chaos to try to keep their minds focused on the task at end and not the environments. Quarterbacks cannot look at the rush or worry about things around him, they have to do their job.

Even their team meetings are done fast so that Leary and the quarterbacks process things quickly. It’s part of their mental training.

Once Beck pulled out water and said, “It’s raining.”

• The tight ends have helped Beck run his offense, he said. He really likes what sixth-year senior Dylan Parham and redshirt freshman Christoher Toudle have done. He noted Parham may be the most underrated and physical players on the football team. Beck added there are some good young players behind them.

“I think that room is always going to be a strong room for us,” he added.