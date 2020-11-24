Here is a recap from this week's Dave Doeren radio show, recorded live on Tuesday on NC State Wolfpack football's Facebook page.

• Moving to the tight ends, Goebbel said if you put everyone together they have a big swiss-army knife. The goal this season was for fifth-year senior Cary Angeline to become a more effective blocker, and he has done that. Classmate Dylan Parham has become a better receiver, and fifth-year senior Dylan Autenrieth has become more all-around.

• They do a good job of putting a premium on the fact that before you start on offense and defense you have to make an impact on special teams first. The players have taken that to their hearts.

• Goebbel’s passion for special teams is built from his desire to run a program and coach young men. Special teams gets him as close as he can to doing that.

• Junior long snapper Joe Shimko not having his named called is, “perfect.” Shimko and Gill work really well together. The two have great out time that has saved them a couple of times this year.

• Redshirt junior punter Trenton Gill is a right up there with the best specialists he has coached, and noted that nothing causes Gill to flint, even when he was in a competition for the job last year.

• Redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones is an effort guy on the kick blocks, which is just as important as the technique. Goebbel adds that a lot of the credit goes to safeties coach Joe DeForest who helps on special teams and designed the field goal block unit.

• Goebbel said the staff has done a good job of recruiting the right kind of players that fit their culture, and this year is a true testimony to that given all the adversity and obstacles everyone has faced.

• Speaking of junior Christopher Dunn , he called Dunn “a football player, first, with a special ability to kick the ball.” Goebbel has been excited to see him grow and mature both on and off the field.

• Noted that Doeren puts an emphasis on special teams. That gives a special teams coordinator like him the time to get it right. The culture was built by Doeren, taught by the coaches and embraced by the players.

• Joked that he does not breathe for four quarters and then catches his breath after the game.

• Goebbel said that started with the vision of Doeren to “compete and connect.” Now it’s part of the team’s DNA, and credit belongs to Doeren for having the vision to create that culture and also for the players that are 100 percent buying into it.

“This is probably by far the most unselfish football team I’ve been around,” Goebbel adds.

• Goebbel agrees with head coach Dave Doeren that this group is very tight. Goebbel calls it “genuine love” on that football field.

Tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel’s father was a coach and he and one of his brothers are football coaches, but one brother is a sales rep. Todd noted that sibling was also into golf and previously worked in athletics before going in a career path that gave him weekends off.

The celebration after beating Liberty was up there among the best ones, Doeren acknowledged. He said that there was a weird feeling throughout the week about how everyone only wanted to talk about Liberty — their offense, their coach, their perfect season, etc.

That might have led to some of the chippiness play that was seen on Saturday.

The finish of the game was probably in the top-five for Doeren.

• Doeren said his team feels they are pretty low on the totem poll for public respect.

• When you win, there are usually a lot of things you felt like you can do better, but it’s unusual to have a team thing like the penalties be a problem in a victory. Going back on film, they were all clear penalties as well.

• If you want to be a great player, you have to be aggressive without losing your cool. Doeren compared it to that NASCAR mentality of trying to drive the car as fast as you can without crashing it. He noted he’s never had three receivers in a single game get a personal foul.

• Defensive line coach Charley Wiles has an acronym “DOJO” for don’t jump offsides, and they scream it during the game. With no crowd, you can hear the coaches, too.

• Playing against D’Eriq King of Miami definitely prepared them for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. They had a ton of respect for Willis, and he thinks that defensive coordinator Tony Gibson deserves a lot of credit for coming up with a good plan and calling a good game.

• When it comes to grading a defender, they look at production depending on how much they play and also the effort, even in the plays in which the football went away from them. Also have to see how they respond when the football comes at him.

• Junior defensive tackle Alim McNeill has played really well the past two games, to his credit. McNeill did not play well at UNC and thus did not start the next week, but McNeill took that to heart and turned it around.

• Saturday is a confidence builder for the secondary that has been disrupted by injuries. They finally had their starting nickel and safeties together for part of the game. Doeren noted that they are a different team when junior safety Tanner Ingle is in the game. Having Ingle or Isaac Duffy-Webb playing well allows them to keep junior Tyler Baker-Williams at nickel, where he made several big pass breakups on Saturday.

• Honestly doesn’t know why Liberty turned into a defensive battle. Suspects maybe both defenses were motivated by wanting to prove themselves. On the field, he thought while watching the game that Liberty’s defense was playing well.

• Doeren admitted they were a little frustrated with the corners and some of the penalties. They decided that a freshman like Aydan White can’t do worse so give him a shot. All they wondered about was could he handle the gameday. He obviously did on Saturday.

Injuries have put a lot of pressure on the three main corners. Redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle has been consistent and sophomore Cecil Powell has shown signs of improvement while redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap has struggled recently.

• One of the reasons they went to the new defense was to get more takeaways. Doeren thinks they should have had about 15 interceptions this year. They need to get turnovers on defense if they are going to run a 3-3-5. That defense is built around limiting big plays and creating turnovers.

• New defensive back coaches Joe DeForest, Brian Mitchell and Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay work well together and are patient with their players through all the injuries they have faced.

• When it comes to using timeouts, Doeren noted they needed time on the clock at the end of the game if Liberty made the field goal.

Once they had hit that two-minute mark, you need to start keeping time on the clock.

• When Doeren watched the film, he did not know there was no defender behind sophomore defensive end Savion Jackson on the third down tackle before the field goal, and Doeren added that Jackson had actually gone down to a knee at the start of the play but hustled and got back up to make the tackle.

Doeren made it a point to show that play in front of the entire team.

• Using a timeout to ice a kicker is complete guessing game. You never know if it’ll work or not.

• They are definitely Colts fans around the Murphy Center with three former Pack players on the team.

• Players on the team cheer for each other, but when an anonymous player like Duffy-Webb and White gets their first career picks, plus (he half-joked) sophomore Jakeen Harris actually catching an interception after dropping a lot, gets the team excited.

• The reason they are winning these games is because of their chemistry that allows them to pick each other up on each side of the football. They are a true team.

• Would love to get a game where all three phases excel in four quarters. They have not done that this year. They are pushing on the guys to peak in the final two games.

• The offense was disappointed after Liberty, and it was the entire group that struggled and left plays on the field. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck was also very upset after the game because he expects to score at least 30 points each game. Beck will have his hair on fire this week trying to get them back to where they were.

• Liberty played really loose on coverage. They were deep and wide and jumping out on the edges. Slot receivers were getting re-routed, and that left the running back as the best option in a lot of plays. This was a game to run it effectively, but down and distance hurt them.

• The two-point play attempt to sophomore offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu has worked in practice all the time. Liberty though had an extra player on the backside who did not bite, so give the Flames the credit.

• It is fun to watch how sophomore running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight and junior Ricky Person Jr. run hard, noting they had over 90 yards after contact.

• Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Justin Witt played one of his best games this week after battling so many injuries, and it was needed to have him calm down some of the younger guys who were frustrated during the game.

• When to put a hand around the shoulder of a player vs. a kick in the butt is a gut feeling. He saw that redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman was bothered by how the game was going so he chose the former route during the fourth quarter Saturday.

• Saturday will be Senior Day for Syracuse, so the Pack is going to get their best shot. The Orange always play well at home, too. They nearly beat Boston College there two weeks ago. There are also a lot of things NC State is still playing for as a football team: seven ACC wins, best possible bowl game, four straight wins, etc.

• Doesn’t know yet what’s on the Thanksgiving menu yet.