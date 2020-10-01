“It's a smash-mouth game, and if I'm them, after what we just did at Virginia Tech, they're going to run the ball at us, they're going to see if we can stop them. Our defense has to be sound in their gaps, we've got to play much better fundamentally than we did a week ago."

“It's an old school football game when you play Pitt,” Doeren said. “It's a lot like playing Boston College back when [former head coach Steve] Addazio was there. They're just real physical matchups. Our run game, our O-Line, our tailbacks have been good for us and if you look at what they do defensively, you got to be able to run the ball against a very good rush defense.

Pittsburgh (3-0, 2-0 ACC), however, now has three games under belt and has displayed its identity as a team led by its nationally-elite defense combined with an experienced senior quarterback running an offense that doesn’t mind leaning on the run.

The Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1 ACC) prepared for game one against a new-look roster on Wake Forest, a team that’s only film to that point came from a 37-13 loss to No. 1 Clemson in week one. In game two, the Pack didn’t know what to expect against a Virginia Tech team that debuted a new defensive coordinator while rumors circulated throughout game week about which Hokies players would be available.

Unlike the first two opponents of the 2020 season, NC State football coach Dave Doeren knows exactly what to expect as his team is set to travel to Heinz Field Saturday to take on No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Getting back last season’s two leading tacklers, redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and junior safety Tanner Ingle, should help with the head coach’s top priority of stopping the run.

“They’re two of our best players,” Doeren said. “Tanner’s our captain in the secondary and has a lot of game experience. He’s a really good tackler, cover player, blitzer, so he brings a lot to the table. Payton is one of the best players on our football team when he's healthy.

“It's nice to have them both back in the lineup at those two spots. We're very thin in the secondary right now, so getting Tanner back is a big deal.”

The biggest question on offense, however, will be whether redshirt sophomore Devin Leary or redshirt junior Bailey Hockman earns the start at quarterback. Taking advantage of the situation’s uncertainty from a strategic perspective, Doeren only offered, “You guys will see on game day who it is.”

It will be a crucial decision considering the necessity to have an effective pass attack against a team that isn’t shy about stacking the box.

“If you're going to beat Pitt, you got to be able to throw the ball by them, got to be able to pick up their pressure and give your quarterback a chance to make some plays,” Doeren said. “You also can't give up on your run game. If you watch them, teams that do a good job are the ones being patient. You don't have to try to win the game in the first quarter, you got to just stand in there and keep fighting with them.

“There are some plays they give you but you've got to find them. They're going to put press man-to-man on your wideouts, they're going to put a lot of guys in the box and they're going to get in your face and apply pressure, that's what they do.”

NC State’s offense has shown flashes in the first two contests with the clear strength in the run game. Running backs junior Ricky Person Jr., sophomore Zonovan “Bam” Knight and sophomore Jordan Houson have averaged a combined 215 rushing yards per game.

While averaging 34.5 points per game against two conference opponents is nothing to thumb one’s nose at, the eighth-year Wolfpack coach still sees plenty of room for improvement.

“I think there's a lot of growth ahead,” Doeren said. “The first game, there were a lot of fireworks in that one. The run game has been very efficient in both games. As far as the pass game goes, it's going to continue to grow. It's something that you need consistency at quarterback to have happen and we're a working progress right now in some areas.

“I know [offensive coordinator] Tim [Beck] will continue to tweak things week-to-week based on the coverage schemes we're seeing. We don't have a ton more install. It's just how he's utilizing the players more than anything, trying to get the ball to the right guys and putting them in places where they can make plays.”

Doeren had one parting message before his team takes on its second consecutive ranked opponent on the road.

“We know what they are and we got to do a good job being aggressive ourselves and not turning the football over… It's going to be a physical football game. We look forward to it.”