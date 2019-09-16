Then there was the blocked punt in the third quarter, a turning point in the game, that the coach admitted, “should never happen with our protection scheme we have.”

Doeren called Saturday’s game for what it was. He bemoaned factors like unforced errors with costly penalties, an offense that got out of rhythm in the second half and a defense that, in Doeren’s eyes, played slowed and tackled poorly.

“That is it for us with this football team. It’s a huge, huge learning opportunity.”

“Obviously disappointed, not discouraged, and a bunch of very upset and mad guys, coaches alike, at what we did and did not do,” Doeren said. “I think that is the biggest thing when you look [at the game] — any time you have a loss, it is taking the opportunity to grow and learn from it.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren learned a lot about his team Saturday during a 44-27 loss at West Virginia. He is hoping that his squad will also treat the occasion as a valuable lesson.

“With all that being said, there were 11 minutes remaining in the game, down by four,” Doeren continued. “We got a stop on defense and had an unfortunate penalty that [allowed] that drive to extend. I felt like that was a critical point in the game.



“As bad as we were playing, we had a chance to win and do the right things.”

Doeren probably expected the first few questions from the media to be about his quarterback situation after redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay completed just 23 of 48 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown.

The coach offered a defense of McKay while also acknowledging that the young signal-caller has to do better.

“There are some situational things like on third-and-one, we had RPOs [run-pass options] called and that is on us,” Doeren explained. “We shouldn’t have him even thinking about throwing the ball there. That isn’t on Matt, that’s on us.

“There are a couple of third downs where he threw a good ball, and the ball was dropped. Obviously, you are going to say the receiver should catch it. There is a lot that goes into him playing better, and he needs to play better.

“He was mad at himself at some of the things that he could do better. What is he doing well? He is not turning the football over. He is getting guys lined up. Outside of the first play of the game where he had a delay, he is managing the clock well. He is doing some good things.

“It’s his third college game and his first road game in a loud environment. Did he play great? No, he didn’t. Can he play better? Yes, he can.”

Doeren was also asked if this week’s matchup versus Ball State could be a game where backup and redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman receives some snaps.

“You’d love to say that,” Doeren answered. “We’ll just have to see how it goes this week.”

However, Doeren also wants to put McKay in a position to better succeed.

“Where are we succeeding in the run game and what can we do off of the run game?” Doeren asked. “What can we do with the run game to help with the pass game? I think that is part of being young on offense.

“You think you know what you want to do, but when you play, you find out what you can do. That is our job to change some things based on the information we now have.”

All part of the valuable learning lessons at Morgantown.

Another one: cutting down on penalties.

“I think the things that were most disappointing to me, like Jarius [Morehead]’s hit out of bounds,” Doeren said. “He can’t do that. There’s no way he can do that as a senior who has played as much football [as he has]. Calvin Hart jumping on a guy on the ground, he can’t do that. Those were choices that were made in a game that … they can limit that.

“We spend a lot of time talking about heat of the moment, moment of truth, right and wrong, and focus. I think those are things that for the most part we’ve done well. We did not do well in this game. Nine penalties is way too many.”

