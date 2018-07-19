CHARLOTTE — It might have been a bit inevitable that the first topic of conversation for NC State sixth-year head coach Dave Doeren at ACC Kickoff in Charlotte would be about concussions and the future of football.

Doeren has his rival from down the road to thank for it. UNC head coach Larry Fedora caused a media storm Wednesday by suggesting — in perhaps hyperbole — that the game of football is changing in a direction that could lead to its downfall in 10 years and subsequently will lead to a national disaster.

“I fear that the game will be pushed so far from what we know that we won’t recognize it 10 years from now, and if it does, our country will go down, too,” Fedora said.

Then Fedora stepped into another hot button issue by expressing his doubts about the correlation of head injuries and concussions in football leading to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, better known as CTE, which is a degenerative brain disease that can lead to mental health problems.

“I don’t think it’s been proven that the game of football causes CTE,” Fedora said. “We don’t really know that.”

Doeren’s first question in both his press conference and subsequent break out media sessions surrounded those topics, and multiple reporters would take turns asking about them at different times. Doeren’s consistent answer: learning more about CTE is important.

“This isn’t just football,” Doeren said. “You are reading about soccer isn’t allowed to head the ball anymore with young kids. When people say it’s an attack on football, I don’t look at it that way. It’s new information that could lead us to learn how to practice smarter, how to play smarter in all of our sports.”

Doeren stressed that the game of football has changed as they have learned more about the consequences of concussions. Teams cannot do two-a-days on back-to-back days anymore, and he noted at NC State during training camp they will not have back-to-back practices in full pads. During practice, NC State uses helmets that have extra padding on the top, a new technology that NCSU embraced as soon as it was available.

Players are required to do a baseline concussion test, and then once one suffers a concussion has to pass two tests — a return to learn and a return to play. Doeren can recall the one concussion he suffered while playing at Drake, which he sustained when he was hit hard on a crossing route.

“I was in the library that night studying…. Our guys are not allowed to play video games, they are not allowed to do anything,” Doeren noted.

Doeren believes football is a sport worth its value in the American culture.

“We believe football is a great sport for young men,” he said. “We believe it teaches valuable life lessons. It’s the only sport that has the numbers it has. For us, 115 young men from all over the place, different backgrounds, home life, working for a common goal dealing with shared adversity. As a coach, having an opportunity to help those young men fight through an adversity and reach a common goal.

“We think it’s a valuable sport. You just want the right types of things being said, want the right information and a lot of this is fluid.”