Dave Doeren has a lot of respect for Mississippi State, Mike Leach

When NC State head coach Dave Doeren was a defensive assistant coach at Kansas from 2002-05, the last year of which he was a co-coordinator, Texas Tech was in the midst of its breakout under an upstart head coach named Mike Leach.

Back then, the Big 12 was an actual 12-team conference divided into two separate divisions. Kansas was in the Northern Division, and Texas Tech in the Southern. In the last two years of Doeren’s time at Kansas, the two teams became cross-divisional opponents for a home-and-home.

The 2005 version of the Red Raiders under Leach was one of the best in school history, rising to as high as No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll and going 9-3 overall after losing to Alabama by three points in the Cotton Bowl. That team beat Doeren and Kansas, 30-17, in what was actually one of Texas Tech's lowest scoring outputs of the season.

The year before, the Red Raiders squeaked out a 31-30 victory over the Jayhawks before ending the season with a win over fourth-ranked California in the Holiday Bowl.

Over 15 years later, you can excuse Doeren for not remembering which quarterback Kansas faced. In 2004 it was Sonny Cumbie. A year later Cody Hodges, backed up by Graham Harrell, who a year later would begin his record-setting turn as the starter of Leach’s air raid offense.

“They were all just throwing for 5,000 yards every year,” Doeren half-joked.

For the first time since those days, Doeren is about to face Leach again.

After an unceremonious departure from Texas Tech ended his time in Lubbock in 2009 with an 84-43 record over 10 seasons, Leach resurfaced at Washington State in 2012. In eight years there he turned around the program, finishing No. 10 in the country in 2018 with a 10-2 record.

After going 55-47 for WSU, Leach is now at Mississippi State, testing his offensive system at the highest echelon of college football, the SEC. The Bulldogs went 4-7 in year one under Leach, and after a furious rally from down 34-14 with 13 minutes to go is 1-0 this season following a 35-34 home win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Now Mississippi State will host NC State this Saturday.

Doeren knows the 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 against an SEC opponent on the road represents a great chance for his Wolfpack program, and it comes against a university in which Doeren sees similar traits to NC State, citing both schools' passion and blue collar approach.

“You go play against a coach like Mike Leach,” Doeren noted. “He's done nothing but win everywhere he's coached. In a stadium that I've been reading about … just the fanfare, the noise, 61,000 but it sounds like 100,000, like the whole thing.

"It's going to be an awesome opportunity. And then we're on ESPN. So great audience for people to watch the game.”

Figuring out how to deal with the cowbells and crowd noise, something that was not an issue in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions, is only one obstacle facing Doeren and the Pack. Defending Leach’s offense is still just as challenging now as it was when Doeren was at Kansas.