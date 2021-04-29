Most of the time when recruits release a list of schools, typically on social media, it is a group of their top teams in that snapshot of time. It is not necessarily set in stone, and oftentimes the prospect themselves admit that their recruitments are still open to others.

Three-star receiver Dakota Twitty from Thomas Jefferson Academy in Mooresboro, N.C., however seems locked in four schools, clarifying that group is indeed a list of finalists for his decision that will come just after Memorial Day is over if Twitty sticks with his plans to reveal on May 26.

The four: Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia and Yale.

Twitty made an unofficial visit to NC State for its spring game April 10.