NC State Athletics and the Wolfpack Club are excited to launch the Doak Field at Dail Park Stadium Enhancement Project to help support our nationally ranked NC State Baseball Program.

This is a phased facility project to improve the quality of the training facilities for our Pack9 Players and the overall gameday experience for all of Wolfpack Nation! This project will include new or improved:

Competitive Team Performance Spaces — Locker room-Team lounge, nutrition and sports medicine-Weight room-Batting facility-Pitching lab

Facility Improvements — New playing surface-LED lighting-Scoreboard and sound system upgrade-Relocated bullpens-Branding opportunities

Fan Experience Upgrades — Seating variety and quality-Premium and entertainment space-Concession upgrades-New shaded area