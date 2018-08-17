Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Top 25 players, No. 10

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30

Krpys4etmylwql0ayznu
NC State redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore, left, and sophomore Louis Acceus are battling for the middle linebacker position.
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

As we get ready for the start of the season, we will countdown the top 25 players on the roster using a criteria of players’ abilities, coaches’ comments and the team’s needs for a successful season.

Checking in at No. 10 is whoever wins the middle linebacker position between sophomore Louis Acceus and redshirt freshman Isaiah Moore.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}