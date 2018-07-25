Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Ted Roof Q&A
New NC State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ted Roof used the spring to catch up on the Wolfpack's defense.
Roof returns a pair of starters in junior Tim Kidd-Glass and redshirt junior Jarius Morehead, and fifth-year senior Dexter Wright also brings experience to the safety position.
