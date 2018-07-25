Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-25 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown to NC State football kickoff: Ted Roof Q&A

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Rivals30

Dabyemuz7ckcqqrtpd3l
NC State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ted Roof enters his first year with the Wolfpack.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

New NC State co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ted Roof used the spring to catch up on the Wolfpack's defense.

Roof returns a pair of starters in junior Tim Kidd-Glass and redshirt junior Jarius Morehead, and fifth-year senior Dexter Wright also brings experience to the safety position.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}