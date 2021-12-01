Commitment breakdown: Robert Dillingham chooses NC State
North Carolina State notched a major recruiting win on Wednesday, when the Wolfpack landed five-star guard Robert Dillingham over fellow finalists Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Memphis. So while all of his finalists were heavy hitters, so to speak, it was a hard charge by John Calipari’s Wildcats that caused most concern for NC State fans.
Alas, the Wolfpack kept Dillingham close to home, creating reason for celebration in Raleigh. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what NC State is getting as well as what the news means for the big picture.
WHAT NC STATE IS GETTING:
Dillingham’s long arms allow him to play a bit bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. That said, his calling cards are his incredibly tight handle and his ability to shoot it, both from mid-range and deep. The five-star guard is a certified playmaker that possesses the speed and burst to get by defenders and break down defenses. He’ll take the next step as he adds muscle and becomes more of a factor finishing on the inside and through contact. Defensively, the effort is there, but his lack of strength limits him from a versatility standpoint. Dillingham is one of the most prolific scorers in the country and is becoming a more consistent playmaker with each passing month. He’s coming off a notable performance at last weekend’s Holiday Hoopsgiving event.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WOLFPACK
A recruiting victory over Kentucky means even more in the NIL Era, where the Wildcat brand and its earning potential is alluring. Head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff deserve a pile of praise for holding off a late push by John Calipari, who was able to get Dillingham on campus for a fall visit but ultimately came up short. The fact that Keatts and company were able to establish a relationship with the North Carolina native early in the process seems to have been key here, as the Wolfpack offered Dilligham back in June and had laid groundwork even before making things official. Brands are all-important in the modern era of college basketball, but personal bonds are, at times, even more vital.
COACH’S CORNER:
“Rob is a prolific scorer. He can score in bunches whether from the perimeter or getting to the basket. He is crafty with the ball, making it difficult for defenders to contain him. he is also able to create for teammates. He's capable of being a good defender and with added strength he will become even more disruptive on the defensive end.” -- Team CP3 Director Steve Shelton, who coaches Dillingham on the grassroots circuit.