Commitment breakdown: Robert Dillingham chooses NC State

North Carolina State notched a major recruiting win on Wednesday, when the Wolfpack landed five-star guard Robert Dillingham over fellow finalists Kentucky, Kansas, LSU and Memphis. So while all of his finalists were heavy hitters, so to speak, it was a hard charge by John Calipari’s Wildcats that caused most concern for NC State fans.

Alas, the Wolfpack kept Dillingham close to home, creating reason for celebration in Raleigh. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what NC State is getting as well as what the news means for the big picture.





WHAT NC STATE IS GETTING:

Dillingham’s long arms allow him to play a bit bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame. That said, his calling cards are his incredibly tight handle and his ability to shoot it, both from mid-range and deep. The five-star guard is a certified playmaker that possesses the speed and burst to get by defenders and break down defenses. He’ll take the next step as he adds muscle and becomes more of a factor finishing on the inside and through contact. Defensively, the effort is there, but his lack of strength limits him from a versatility standpoint. Dillingham is one of the most prolific scorers in the country and is becoming a more consistent playmaker with each passing month. He’s coming off a notable performance at last weekend’s Holiday Hoopsgiving event.



