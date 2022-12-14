When the lead whistle at Georgia Tech changed from coach Geoff Collins to Brent Key, that opened an opportunity for Kamal Bonner to explore other programs. NC State was on him and landed their three-star target Wednesday afternoon.

WHAT NC STATE IS GETTING

Bonner played inside the box for his Colquitt County High School (Ga.) squad; they are getting a hard-nosed defender. From film study to reading his keys, Bonner is rarely caught out of position knowing exactly where the ball is going meeting the running back at the line of scrimmage.

WHAT MAKES BONNER DIFFERENT

The knowledge of the game puts him in position to make plays, but his physicality and toughness allows him to finish. Bonner has the speed and burst to hit the hole and meets the ball carrier with technique. He does a good job fighting off linemen in the box limiting the opposition on the ground.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR NC STATE

NC State has done a great job recruiting targets in the Carolinas and are extending their stretch into Georgia and Florida. Bonner is the second Peach State prospect tied to the 2023 class joining Obadiah Obasuyi. An emphasis in this class has been put on the offensive line and defending the rock, and the coaching staff is landing their guys to help put wins on the board in the future.