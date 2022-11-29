A June official visit to NC State did not initially pay off for the Wolfpack, but persistence won the day with Kendrick Raphael. The four-star 2023 back out of Florida’s Naples High School got on board with his new school Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT NC STATE IS GETTING IN RAPHAEL

Playing in a ground and pound offense for Naples, Raphael has been among the best of the best after a breakout sophomore season. Raphael went over the 600 yard mark in 2020 in a crowded Golden Eagles backfield. During his junior campaign, he took over the offense rushing for 1,374 yards racking up 18 scores while carrying a 10.9 yard per carry average.

As a senior, even with teams keying on him, the four-star had his best year romping for 1,731 yards off 140 totes with 22 rushing scores.

WHAT MAKES RAPHAEL DIFFERENT

The burst of speed through the line of scrimmage and the yards after contact separates Raphael from other ball carriers. If he gets a lane in the second level, he has the speed to find the end zone from anywhere on the field. NC State is getting a true workhorse back with game changing speed.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR NC STATE

On June 13, Iowa won Raphael’s verbal commitment, but the two parties went separate ways on Sept. 21. The Wolfpack never gave up recruiting Raphael even while committed to the Hawkeyes. When he decommitted, NC State along with Oregon, Vanderbilt, and BYU were already making consistent contact with Raphael. Tip of the hat to the NC State coaching staff for maintaining and building that recruiting bond with Raphael for the big win on the recruiting trail.