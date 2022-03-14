Commit Darion Rivers has new NC State-related memories

The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder from West Charlotte (N.C.) High verbally committed to NC State over offers from Liberty and Duke on March 3, and then helped his high school win the NCHSAA 3A state title Saturday at his future campus. Rivers came away impressed with Reynolds Coliseum and the excitement fo being back in Raleigh.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect hopes to unofficially visit NC State by the end of this month.

“I’m just ready for the football season now,” Rivers said. “There was a lot of stress. There was practice Monday-through-Friday, and playoff games on the weekend and trying to get the ring. Now, I don’t have to worry about that anymore.”

The reaction from his friends at West Charlotte High after committing to NC State was exciting.

“It was crazy and everyone was coming up to me about how I now know where I’m going to school.”

West Charlotte had a big third quarter to rally past Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First 83-75 to win the title. Rivers was able to get in for three minutes, but the memories will last a lifetime. He also was around a winning environment.

“I’ve never had this feeling before,” Rivers said. “It’s exciting. A team needs patience, a lot of patience. It also needs teamwork. You can’t win by yourself.”

West Charlotte fell to Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg High in the conference tournament, and then never lost again, going 6-0 in the playoffs.

“I was really worried about North Meck because I knew we wouldn’t play them in the playoffs,” Rivers said.

Rivers is looking forward to his return trip to Raleigh. NCSU offensive line coach John Garrison recruited the relative newcomer to football.

“It feels like home every time I come up here,” Rivers said. “They stay and talk to me every day. I’ll come back either next week or in two weeks. Reynolds Coliseum is really nice with the red and the black and white. I like that.”