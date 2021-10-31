Column: United NC State football team finishes strong

Welcome to the party, NC State’s offense.

It took awhile to join.

The second and third quarters were especially sluggish. After scoring a first-quarter touchdown on the second drive of the game, NC State had just one first down on its next six possessions, which included five three-and-outs.

The signs of life finally came on a drive that began with 3:03 left in the third quarter. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary started the possession with a 20-yard strike to senior receiver Emeka Emezie.

Yet even after that, twice NC State faced second and long, including a second and 13 to start the fourth quarter.

Entering the final 15 minutes, NC State had just 189 total yards of offense, a meager 11 of them coming on the ground.

Yet it found itself only down 10-7, thanks to an almost herculean effort from a severely short-handed defense down four starters, including arguably its two best linebackers.

The word arguably applies because sophomore Drake Thomas continues to make an increasingly convincing case that perhaps he should be regarded as the best linebacker on the team. He took over the middle after redshirt junior Isaiah Moore was lost for the season with a knee injury in a one-point loss at Miami last week.

Thomas had 15 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and two sacks, and broke up a pass. Go ahead and give him ACC Linebacker of the Week.

Under Thomas’ leadership, the defense was bending quite a bit against the best offense it had faced this year, led by dynamic quarterback Malik Cunningham. But aided by a missed 24-yard field goal by the Cards in the first quarter, it was keeping big-play Louisville off the scoreboard.

It just needed the offense to come through.

And in the fourth quarter, the offense arrived.

Leary found Rooks for a 23-yard gain to reach the Louisville 29 to begin the last 15 minutes. On the next play, Leary hit an uncovered redshirt sophomore H-back Trent Pennix for a touchdown to give NC State a 14-10 lead.