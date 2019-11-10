The game was a mismatch.

We knew that going into the contest, and it took the opening drive for both teams to prove the reality. At this stage, there are few teams in the country that have the talent to match up with Clemson. And NC State, starting eight freshmen and sophomores on offense (including three true freshmen) and six more underclassmen on defense, is not such team.

Losing 55-10 at home is embarrassing, and some of the mistakes like graduate transfer Tabari Hines inexplicably jumping on the end of a rolling punt like it’s a live ball that had been previously touched by a teammate which resulted in a turnover, can defy logic.

It’s the type of play that left NC State head coach Dave Doeren with a simple one-worded question to Hines, “Why?”