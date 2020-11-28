Due credit should be given to Syracuse.

For a team laboring through what is almost certain to be a 1-10 season after it plays at No. 2 Notre Dame next Saturday, the Orange showed no quit on this Saturday in its final home game of 2020.

“We got what I thought we were going to get,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said afterward. “We got a team that was playing for its senior class on senior day.”

With all that Syracuse and every other team has had to labor through in the COVID-19 pandemic to pull off having a season, it’s admirable that the Orange showed that kind of fight so late in a season like they are having.

Yet the truth is this was a Syracuse team that was outmanned by a better, more talented Wolfpack squad, and once the Wolfpack cleaned up its mistakes and stopped following the recipe for an upset, NC State was able to prevail 36-29.

Syracuse led 22-14 at halftime, and Doeren admitted that he was “far from calm.”

He was very upset, and he let the team know about it. He had reasons to lose his cool.