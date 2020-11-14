When Dave Doeren had his first go-round in the ACC, the year was 2013 and Florida State football was on top of the college football world. Literally, it won a national title with a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Jameis Winston.

Doeren’s first game against the Seminoles was a butt-whooping, with the Noles jumping NC State early in a 49-17 victory.

A year later, the game was far more thrilling, as Jacoby Brissett announced his presence on the national stage in a 56-41 shootout that the Seminoles eventually prevailed. Back then, FSU was the barometer game to measure where you stood.

On Saturday, Doeren, now in his eighth season with the Wolfpack, tied Dick Sheridan for the second most wins in school history with 52, and did so by beating a FSU team that is anything but the Noles team of Doeren’s first two years. NC State just handed it the Seminoles its 17th loss by at least two touchdowns over the past four seasons.

In a way, it was shocking to see firsthand the shell of the program that once was the flagship of the ACC.