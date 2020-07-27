Following MLB’s opening day weekend, almost a third of the Miami Marlins active roster has tested positive for COVID-19.

Of course it’s the Marlins.

After entering Sunday night’s opening day weekend series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies with four players held out due to reported positive tests that popped up this weekend, eight more Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday morning according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Initial positive case reports this morning have since been corrected to reflect a total of 14 positive tests with the team's traveling group.

Not soon after news of an apparent club outbreak hit social media timelines, Miami’s scheduled home opener against the Baltimore Orioles Monday evening was canceled according to multiple reports. Around an hour after that, Monday night’s game between the Phillies and the New York Yankees that was set to take place in Philadelphia was postponed due to virus precautions.

As Power Five decision-makers are scheduled to meet this week in an effort to figure out how to play college football this fall, a developing outbreak on a professional sports team with ample access to testing provides a harrowing reality of how difficult such a feat will be.