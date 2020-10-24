There’s no beating around the bush: it was ugly.

When junior running back Javonte Williams ran untouched for a 27-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, it was emblematic of the afternoon for the NC State Wolfpack football team.

Far too often, UNC’s 1-2 punch of Williams and senior Michael Carter, arguably the best running back combination in the country, were getting into the Wolfpack secondary. And an afternoon of trying to tackle those two, particularly Williams, can leave a toll to the point where defenders are suddenly a step slower getting to the point of impact.

The reality is that North Carolina is in a good position offensively right now. It has a NFL quarterback and two NFL running backs in its backfield. A few of their receivers, particularly junior Dyami Brown, will have a chance to play professionally.

It’s a ton of skill talent, and truthfully mostly of it was left behind by second-year head coach Mack Brown’s predecessor Larry Fedora.

Even the best defenses would have a hard time stopping the Heels when the offense is clicking. Howell completed 11 of his first 15 passes after three drives. That’s clicking.

Throw in missed tackles (a lot of them), and it became clear NC State was going to have a hard time stopping UNC.