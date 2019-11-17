For a half it looked promising for NC State football. At that point, you wondered that perhaps Saturday night would provide the glimmer of hope that the light was at the end of the tunnel for a young football beset by injuries.

The Wolfpack led 10-7 at halftime, a result that sent some in the press box at Carter-Finley Stadium scurrying through the game notes to see when was the last time NC State actually led at the break. (Answer: Oct. 10 vs. Syracuse.)

Even the two players who limped off the field in the first half, fifth-year senior defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and freshman running back Zonovan Knight returned to action before half. Perhaps even the injury luck might be turning, too.

It took a meager nine plays to for the realities of a nothing-go-right season to come crashing down in the second half.