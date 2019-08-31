On its opening drive, East Carolina tried to send a message to NC State football: this year was going to be different. It methodically used short passes to create a first and goal for itself at the Wolfpack 9-yard line.

From there, ECU sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers appeared poised to reach the end zone on a keeper, but NCSU sophomore safety Tanner Ingle saved the day by forcing a fumble. In the mad scrum, Pack fifth-year senior safety Jarius Morehead recovered the loose ball.

Morehead seems to have a knack for that. He similarly recovered a fumble at Florida State two years ago.

From that point, reality was restored. NC State is clearly superior to East Carolina, and new Pirates head coach Mike Houston will need a couple of seasons in this reclamation project.