MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — NC State football coach Dave Doeren knew that his squad was going to get West Virginia’s best. The Mountaineers were embarrassed 38-7 last week at Missouri in a game that observers have said was not that close.

To perhaps drive home a point, WVU first-year coach Neal Brown declined to give any players postgame awards in various categories that are released in West Virginia’s weekly game notes.

West Virginia was not going to have a repeat of that in their home stadium, if they could help it.

“They got embarrassed last week in the game,” Doeren said. “You’re going to get their best. They are going to be disappointed with what they put on tape, and they are going to come home and not want to show that to their fan base.

"I knew that was coming. I told them that was coming.”

What was also coming was a great opportunity for NC State.