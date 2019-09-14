News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 16:58:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Column: A missed opportunity for young NC State squad

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — NC State football coach Dave Doeren knew that his squad was going to get West Virginia’s best. The Mountaineers were embarrassed 38-7 last week at Missouri in a game that observers have said was not that close.

To perhaps drive home a point, WVU first-year coach Neal Brown declined to give any players postgame awards in various categories that are released in West Virginia’s weekly game notes.

West Virginia was not going to have a repeat of that in their home stadium, if they could help it.

“They got embarrassed last week in the game,” Doeren said. “You’re going to get their best. They are going to be disappointed with what they put on tape, and they are going to come home and not want to show that to their fan base.

"I knew that was coming. I told them that was coming.”

What was also coming was a great opportunity for NC State.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The game turned when redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill had his kick blocked int he third quarter.
The game turned when redshirt sophomore punter Trenton Gill had his kick blocked int he third quarter. (USA Today Images)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}